Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $215.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

