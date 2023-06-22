Chapin Davis Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $217,137,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,724,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,499,565.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $415.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

