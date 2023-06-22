Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,356 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up 0.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at $154,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $17.28 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. PG&E’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

