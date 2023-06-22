Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,872,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $429.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.51 and a 200-day moving average of $367.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

