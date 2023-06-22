Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $361.10 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.80.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

