CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

PayPal stock opened at $68.19 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

