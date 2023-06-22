CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $215,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.