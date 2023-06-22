CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $241.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

