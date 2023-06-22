CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $194.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day moving average of $236.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

