CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

