Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $161.24. 74,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,269. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $131.21 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average is $167.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

