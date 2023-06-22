Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 506 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,487. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.03 and a 200-day moving average of $418.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.