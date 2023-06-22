Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 142 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.54. 89,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,859. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

