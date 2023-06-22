Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,359,782 shares of company stock valued at $431,165,633. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

