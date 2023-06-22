Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.75. The stock had a trading volume of 83,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,322. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.32. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $6,271,596.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,114,347 shares in the company, valued at $550,723,963.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,066 shares of company stock worth $67,145,054 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.