Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

