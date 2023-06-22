Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.54. 266,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,630. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.42.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

