Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $181.02

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 181.02 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.35), with a volume of 411970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.20 ($2.36).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.39) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 245 ($3.13) to GBX 240 ($3.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.09) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £333.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,315.71 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,285.71%.

In related news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £20,001.60 ($25,593.86). In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Gillian Davidson acquired 10,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £20,035.62 ($25,637.39). Also, insider Mike Armitage acquired 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($25,593.86). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,088,722. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

