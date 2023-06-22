CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.62. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 2,981,498 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of CEMIG by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 864,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 703,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,290,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEMIG

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.