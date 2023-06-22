Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF) Shares Up 52.3%

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (OTC:CBTTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 52.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 566,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 109,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Cathedra Bitcoin Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

(Get Rating)

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It develops and operates bitcoin mining infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Fortress Technologies Inc and changed its name to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc in December 2021. Cathedra Bitcoin Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedra Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedra Bitcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.