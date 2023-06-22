Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lessened by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.98. 756,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,446. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

