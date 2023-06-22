Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $241.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.45 and a 200 day moving average of $232.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

