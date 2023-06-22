Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

