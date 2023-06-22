Cardano Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.30 billion and approximately $397.41 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.17 or 0.06270026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,905,661,251 coins and its circulating supply is 34,927,745,049 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

