Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,245 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Down 1.2 %

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,108. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.