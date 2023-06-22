Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 152,302 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,302 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 13.5% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

