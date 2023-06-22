Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.0% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $842.49. The stock had a trading volume of 304,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,381. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $711.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.82. The company has a market cap of $347.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

