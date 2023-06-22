Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on July 17th

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNE opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.83. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.75 and a 1 year high of C$13.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.05). Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of C$103.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

