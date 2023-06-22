Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VAMO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambria Value and Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 893.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

