Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) Plans $0.66 Dividend

Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6643 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

BATS GVAL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Global Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

