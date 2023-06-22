Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.99 (BATS:EYLD)

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9894 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS EYLD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,022 shares. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYLD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,708,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,255.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

