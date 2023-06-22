C3.ai (AI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for C3.ai (NYSE: AI):
- 6/1/2023 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.
- 6/1/2023 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00.
- 6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $20.00.
- 6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $18.00.
- 6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00.
- 4/24/2023 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
C3.ai Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of AI traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,870,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,162,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
