C3.ai (AI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for C3.ai (NYSE: AI):

6/1/2023 – C3.ai was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

6/1/2023 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00.

6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $20.00.

6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $18.00.

6/1/2023 – C3.ai had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00.

4/24/2023 – C3.ai was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AI traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,870,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,162,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,991 shares of company stock worth $6,592,656. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

