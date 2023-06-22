Burt Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

MINC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad variety of corporate, sovereign, municipal and mortgage-backed bonds, targeting a duration of one to three years.

