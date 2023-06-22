Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 139 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 249,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,664.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,673. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

