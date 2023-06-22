Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $484,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.3% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 36.9% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 37.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,117. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

