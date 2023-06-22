Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.12 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.85. 3,656,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,527. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.72. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

