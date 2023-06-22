Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0 %

IBM stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.07. 1,892,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,858. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

