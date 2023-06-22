BRT Apartments Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -238.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,952.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357,245 shares in the company, valued at $63,754,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $32,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,351,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,934,888.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $109,952.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,754,082.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 39,790 shares of company stock worth $733,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

