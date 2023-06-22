Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,912.74%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

