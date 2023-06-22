Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $48.82

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Smartsheet stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,012 shares of company stock worth $618,629. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

