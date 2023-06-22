Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 492.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $842.49. The company had a trading volume of 304,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,381. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $347.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

