Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 1,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BTVCY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.52) to GBX 960 ($12.28) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Britvic Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

About Britvic

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

