Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.52. 891,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,104. The company has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.