Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.2 %

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

NYSE:DINO opened at $44.01 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

