Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $18.87 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $216.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.37.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

