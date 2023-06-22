Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 275,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 511,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 107,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

