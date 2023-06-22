Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

