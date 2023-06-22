Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,000 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,530.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 1.63. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

