Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $185.41. 649,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

