Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Shares Down 0.8%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.10 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75). 157,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 380,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14. The company has a market capitalization of £174.50 million, a P/E ratio of 983.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.07.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

